1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Mount Vernon

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash that injured one person and killed another near Mount Vernon on Saturday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jashadrian Morgan, 34, of Mount Pleasant, was driving eastbound on Interstate 30, about 1 mile east of Mount Vernon. The report states that Morgan had slowed down or stopped in the traffic lane due to other vehicles moving over for an emergency vehicle stopped in the shoulder when the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado struck Morgan’s vehicle, which then crashed into a 2020 GMC Terrain that was also stopped on the shoulder.

A 9-year-old juvenile who was a passenger in Morgan’s vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Morgan was transported to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

No one in either the Silverado or the Terrain were injured.

