WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat got to be too much for him. Credit: K.C. Schweizer/POP NATION /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Connecticut (KLTV) - Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat got to be too much for him.

“It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze,” said the person who filmed the video, K.C. Schweizer. “Hope he’s okay!”

