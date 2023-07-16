Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Rangers place right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

The Texas Rangers have placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break. He allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings in the 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Sborz’s spot on the active roster.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home

