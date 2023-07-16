Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms possible today. Keep the umbrella close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Today we will finally have a better shot at some scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to a stalled out cold front near I-20 and an upper-level disturbance moving overhead. Best chances for today’s rain will likely be focused across the northern half of East Texas, but some showers and a storm storm or two could make their way to Deep East Texas through the early to middle afternoon. Remember that when it rains in the summer, it POURS, so keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans as very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that comes too close. Afternoon temperatures for our Sunday will likely range anywhere from the upper 80s to the upper 90s, depending on how much clouds and rain you either do, or do NOT, see today. By late Sunday/early Monday this stalled front lifts back north, and we’re stuck with the dangerous heat for the entirety of the work week. Highs will sit in the lower 100s Tuesday through Thursday with maybe some “brisk” upper 90s in time for Friday. Stay cool, friends.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
They were both armed with handguns and allegedly began firing at each other.
2 injured after argument allegedly led to shooting in Smith County
Victor Morales
Tyler man arrested after assault, allegedly barricading himself in home with infant
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home

Latest News

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips