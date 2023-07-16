Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms showed some decent coverage across the area and many cities and towns also enjoyed some MUCH cooler temperatures throughout the heat of the day. Appreciate whatever precious drops we received today, because the forecast will trend mostly dry and very hot for the next several days. There will be a very low end chance at an isolated shower or t’shower for tomorrow morning, then skies stay dry for the rest of our Monday as temperatures quickly warm back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The high-pressure ridge, or “heat dome”, returns to the Lone Star State this week and will shut down any and all rain chances as well as bring the mercury up even higher. Estimated highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to climb above 100 degrees for many, with heat indices likely ranging from 105-115 during the heat of the day. Thursday will likely also sit very close to 100 degrees, then our higher pressure begins to slide further west, allowing for a slight cooldown Friday-Sunday as well as potentially some limited rain for the next weekend.

