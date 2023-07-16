‘One fracture away from not being here’: Waco mother battles undiagnosed, spontaneous spinal fractures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At first glance, Waco resident Kaytlin Gordon appears as a normal 26-year-old. But the single mother of two has been battling an undiagnosed and rare spinal problem for over a year now that leaves her in chronic pain.

It all started in early 2022 when she was driving.

“I turned at a stop sign to just kind of turn my neck, and then I felt something snap in my neck and my entire body went paralyzed,” Kaytlin Gordon, a victim of spontaneous spinal fractures, told KWTX.

That snap ended up being a Clay-Shoveler’s spinal fracture that has left pieces of her vertebrae free floating in her neck and spine.

“They said this is really common with people who do manual labor, or blunt force trauma,” Gordon said. “And I said, ‘that’s great, but I was driving my car.’”

Over the course of 2022 and into this year, Gordon tells KWTX she’s experienced a couple more fractures, simply from loading the dishwasher, playing with her kids, and other day-to-day tasks.

“Any day, reaching for a glass could be a new fracture,” Robert Gordon, Kaytlin’s father, said. “And any day that fracture could be the one that is not recoverable. She’s one fracture away from not being here.”

Despite seeing various doctors throughout Texas, no one has been able to diagnose Gordon’s condition, which leaves her in a constant state of pain.

“If I don’t take my nerve medications right now exactly when they need to be, it’s just fire in my arms, and my leg and my feet,” Gordon said.

Her goal is to start getting some real answers at one of the best research facilities in the world at the end of the month, the Mayo Clinic. She has an appointment scheduled for July 31st.

“That starts with the biopsy and a bunch of tests,” Robert Gordon said. “They’ve assembled a team of specialists because nobody knows.”

But unprecedented research and procedures don’t come without a cost, which is why Gordon aims to raise $50,000, all of which will go toward what she hopes is a diagnosis and chance at a normal life again.

“In my heart I’ve hoped that anyone who is going through something similar to me, sees this and knows there’s hope for them as well,” Gordon said.

