Low-cost vet offers East Texans affordable pet care

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The overpopulation of dogs and cats is an ongoing problem in East Texas. Animal shelters are full of strays, with some running out of space.

Dehart Veterinary Services is working to keep pets out of the streets and get them into loving homes. They are looking to change the pattern by offering spay and neuter clinics at a low cost.

Head Surgery Technician Joanna Beltran said this service is necessary. “It’s very important. It keeps the population down because overpopulation in East Texas is really bad. One dog can have two litters a year. It can be anywhere from 2 sometimes 12, 13 puppies, depending on the breed and the size.”

With regular vet bills being a bit pricey, Dehart is making it easier on your pockets.

“For us, a female dog on average is less than a hundred dollars,” Beltran said. “If you go to a full-service vet, it runs $250 to like $400 bucks.”

Beltran said that since they cost less than the vet, they can do more for the cause.

“Being low cost, we can help a lot more animals. We try to get more in than what a normal, regular veterinarian would do because a normal vet only does a handful a day, which, we can do more, way more.”

Dehart Veterinary Services holds clinics all over East Texas to provide animals with the care they need, at an affordable price.

