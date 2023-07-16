Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Gladewater community comes together to remove trees downed by storms from home

Gladewater native Dustin Webb answered the call and brought a team out who removed the trees on Saturday, but Dustin tells us he’s not done yet.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A month after storms rumbled through Gladewater and knocked out power to about a quarter million SWEPCO customers, some are still picking up debris.

One resident who lives near Lake Gladewater still had trees on his mobile home. Billy Severn and his wife have lived there for 30 years, and they were still living in the home with downed trees on it for a month.

The word was put out for help on the Gladewater Community Facebook page.

Gladewater native Dustin Webb answered the call and brought a team out who removed the trees on Saturday, but Dustin tells us he’s not done yet.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
They were both armed with handguns and allegedly began firing at each other.
2 injured after argument allegedly led to shooting in Smith County
Victor Morales
Tyler man arrested after assault, allegedly barricading himself in home with infant
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home

Latest News

Nacogdoches Public Library summer program invites readers of all ages
Seniors and their families gathered at The Church of Living God in Lufkin for the event.
Lufkin Senior Health Expo brings community resources within easy reach
Laura Elaine Bryan is the 2023 Rose Queen.
90th Annual Texas Rose Festival kicks off with celebration at Willow Brook Country Club
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gladewater resident Bruce Wilson about his neighbor, Billy...
Gladewater resident garners community outreach for man affected by storms