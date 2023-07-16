Gladewater community comes together to remove trees downed by storms from home

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A month after storms rumbled through Gladewater and knocked out power to about a quarter million SWEPCO customers, some are still picking up debris.

One resident who lives near Lake Gladewater still had trees on his mobile home. Billy Severn and his wife have lived there for 30 years, and they were still living in the home with downed trees on it for a month.

The word was put out for help on the Gladewater Community Facebook page.

Gladewater native Dustin Webb answered the call and brought a team out who removed the trees on Saturday, but Dustin tells us he’s not done yet.

