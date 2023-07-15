UT Health East Texas hosts 2nd annual sports medicine sideline training

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas is hosting their second annual sports medicine sideline training, ahead of fall sports season.

Sports medicine doctors gave presentations on how to remove equipment and uniforms from injured athletes, how to apply splints and when to use specific kinds. They also addressed how to relocate joints, how to recognize and treat hyperthermia and how to recognize and treat concussions.

Surgeons, doctors, athletic trainers, EMTs, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants were in attendance.

