Tyler man arrested after assault, allegedly barricading himself in home with infant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at a victim, then barricading himself inside their home with an infant.

At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 9800 block of CR 4136 just northwest of Tyler, according to a release from Sgt. Larry Christian. Upon deputies’ arrival, Christian said the suspect, Victor Morales, 29, ran into the residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom.

The victim said Morales had pointed a gun at her and fired it before authorities arrived. An infant of seven months was also said to be inside the bedroom with Morales.

Several attempts to communicate with Morales were unsuccessful, Christian said, so the Smith County SWAT Team was activated. Several minutes later, Morales called his wife and told her that he was locked in the bathroom with a gun and the baby was on the bed, according to the release.

SWAT entered the residence and retrieved the infant from the bedroom unharmed, safely returning the child to the mother. Several additional attempts were made to communicate with Morales; however, he refused to cooperate, Christian said.

SWAT then deployed gas into the bathroom from the outside window, and shortly after Morales came out unarmed and was taken into custody without further incident.

Morales has been booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, assault family violence and evading arrest. Collective bond for these charges has been set at $60,000.

