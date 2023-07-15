Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Saturday is starting off warm and muggy in the upper 70s and will quickly warm back into the upper 90s with a few hot spots potentially hitting 100 degrees again. Of course, it’ll feel even worse thanks to the heat index ranging anywhere from 103-110 degrees, so please make sure you are being very careful outside during the heat of the day and drink lots and lots of water. For some good news, a weak cold front will begin to nudge its way into ETX later today, which could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It is important to note that coverage will be very limited, so don’t bet on the rain for a cooldown during the second half of the day. We’ll have a slightly better shot at a few showers and thunderstorms after midnight tonight and lasting through the first half of the day on Sunday, with the best chances for this limited rain focused across the northern half of East Texas, and maybe a shower or storm making its way to Deep East Texas. Remember that when it rains in the summer, it POURS, so keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans as very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that comes too close. By late Sunday/early Monday this stalled front lifts back north, and we’re stuck with the dangerous heat for the entirety of the work week. Stay cool, friends.

