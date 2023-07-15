Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15.

The estimated $640 million jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $328 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
James Alexander
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?

Latest News

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
Older brother of 12-year-old shooting victim pleads not guilty to firearms charges
New York serial killings suspect arrested, pleads not guilty
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities...
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
Doorbell camera sighting: Manhunt continues for escapee