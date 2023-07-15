Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on McKenzie Drive in Tyler.

At about 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Tyler police and EMS responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive, according to a release from Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

A man was found in a backyard and appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, Erbaugh said. He was taken to a local hospital, but was deceased.

Authorities have identified a suspect in this case, but that person has not yet been located.

Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators have been contacted, and this is an active scene. More information will be released as investigation continues.

