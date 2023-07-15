Lufkin holds summer basketball camp to promote love of the game

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the past two days these young athletes here have been given the opportunity to learn, not only the basic fundamentals of basketball, but to also build their skills and grow their love for the sport. The camp was headed by Lufkin Lady Panthers head coach SaDale Lamb who told us that it was a great chance to get the kids out to learn more about the game.

“We just had a basketball camp for grades three through seven and just hoped to get them out and have fun and learn the game and do something this summer, especially just kind of wanted to build a bridge between the older and the younger kids of Lufkin,” he said. “So they get to know the kids that they get to see on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Camp coach Mycah McDonald said, “we just been working on some fundamental skills with the kids but basically make sure they have fun learning. That it is bigger than basketball, any sport really. We focused on basketball these past two days and to let them know that they can do anything that they achieved. So we’ve been doing fundamental drills and a lot of teamwork stuff, defensive drills, stuff like that, just to get them better.”

“What is it that you hope that these kids got out of this camp?”

Camp Coach Jackson Parks answered, “I hope they got a little bit of love for basketball, a little bit more love for basketball a little bit more understanding of the fundamentals that are important to play the game.”

Another former Lufkin standout to help out with the camp was Brandon Walker. Brandon is now at Tyler Junior College, and when it came to these kids, Brandon most definitely did not disappoint.

“Like it or not, Brandon, you’re a big role model around here for these kids. And that’s those are tough shoes to fill. And, you know, how do you accept that responsibility?”

“I just do it,” he said. “You know, it’s it’s fun though, being a big role model because everybody looks at how you play the game and what you do and all the stuff you have to go through to get here. It’s amazing.”

“What is it that you hope these kids got out of this camp?”

He said, “hope that they see like, what they’re coming to get in the future later on, and see how they’re gonna perceive and progress and everything they got to get.”

“What do you think about the future of Lufkin basketball?”

“It’s looking bright,” said Parks. “I hope I hope that these guys see what Coach Lamb provides and want to stay here and play for this awesome facility and put on the Lufkin Panther Jersey.”

