Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead

The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a private party.(MGN)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a private party.

Police say 26-year-old, Jose Luis Flores III, has been booked into the Randall County Detention Center for two charges of murder.

On July 9, APD was sent to an events center at 4515 S. Georgia on a shooting with multiple people injured.

The victims who died were 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

The Amarillo Police Department continues to investigate this shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at (806) 374-4400 or leave a tip online, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker
They were both armed with handguns and allegedly began firing at each other.
2 injured after argument allegedly led to shooting in Smith County

Latest News

Lufkin Senior Health Expo brings community resources within easy reach
Dr. Rebecca Peebles
UT Health East Texas hosts 2nd annual sports medicine sideline training
Dr. Rebecca Peebles
WebXtra: UT Health East Texas hosts 2nd annual sports medicine sideline training
Victor Morales
Tyler man arrested after assault, allegedly barricading himself in home with infant
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler