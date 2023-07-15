Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

90th Annual Texas Rose Festival kicks off with celebration at Willow Brook Country Club

90th Annual Texas Rose Festival kicks off with celebration at Willow Brook Country Club
By Lauren Tear
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The royal court of the 2023 Texas Rose Festival welcomed hundreds of guests at the kickoff celebration at Willow Brook Country Club.

2023 marks the 90th year Tyler will host the festival that has been a part of the city’s culture since 1833.

Princess Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender is living up to the dreams she had as a little girl.

“I kind of had always known that I wanted to be involved in the Rose Festival when I was in college, and it’s kind of something, growing up in Tyler, that you always look forward to,” she says, “and so, when I was asked in November, December, I was just super excited to finally get to be the princess.”

Both Cavender and Queen Laura Elaine Bryan gave speeches to thank everyone who has shown them support in these last few months.

Bryan decided to share the support she’s been gifted with an organization that is close to her heart.

“I was so honored that I was able to do something great for the community and give back to Make-A-Wish and give back to those children,” she says.

Both young women have seen and tried-on their one-of-a-kind dresses and say they are very on theme with this year’s ‘The Story of Film’.

The public will have to wait for the big reveal in October.

The kickoff celebrated the festival that puts Tyler on the map. Bryan and Cavender will be parading through the streets, celebrating the Rose Capital of America, in just a couple months.

Tickets will be available for purchase on September 1.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
James Alexander
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gladewater resident Bruce Wilson about his neighbor, Billy...
Gladewater resident garners community outreach for man affected by storms
‘Plastic Free July’ encourages East Texans to help fight plastic pollution
Gloria Johnson shares importance of adult volunteers for foster families in East Texas
Certified babysitter training offers way for non-foster families to help ongoing foster care crisis in Texas
A house being serviced by the U.M. Army
National youth ministry performs home maintenance for elderly in Tyler