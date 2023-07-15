90th Annual Texas Rose Festival kicks off with celebration at Willow Brook Country Club

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The royal court of the 2023 Texas Rose Festival welcomed hundreds of guests at the kickoff celebration at Willow Brook Country Club.

2023 marks the 90th year Tyler will host the festival that has been a part of the city’s culture since 1833.

Princess Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender is living up to the dreams she had as a little girl.

“I kind of had always known that I wanted to be involved in the Rose Festival when I was in college, and it’s kind of something, growing up in Tyler, that you always look forward to,” she says, “and so, when I was asked in November, December, I was just super excited to finally get to be the princess.”

Both Cavender and Queen Laura Elaine Bryan gave speeches to thank everyone who has shown them support in these last few months.

Bryan decided to share the support she’s been gifted with an organization that is close to her heart.

“I was so honored that I was able to do something great for the community and give back to Make-A-Wish and give back to those children,” she says.

Both young women have seen and tried-on their one-of-a-kind dresses and say they are very on theme with this year’s ‘The Story of Film’.

The public will have to wait for the big reveal in October.

The kickoff celebrated the festival that puts Tyler on the map. Bryan and Cavender will be parading through the streets, celebrating the Rose Capital of America, in just a couple months.

Tickets will be available for purchase on September 1.

