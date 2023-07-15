2 injured after argument allegedly led to shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men allegedly shot each other after an argument outside a residence on Highway 64 near Tyler.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, deputies responded to a deadly conduct call in the 13300 block of Highway 64 West at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they found two victims with gunshot wounds and immediately began first aid until paramedics could arrive.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene and were able to determine that both of the gunshot victims had been in an argument with one another, Christian said. They were both armed with handguns and allegedly began firing at each other while outside of the residence near a white car.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One is currently undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries, and the other is reported to be stable.

Christian said the identities of both gunshot victims are being withheld pending notification of family. Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were on scene at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and this is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

