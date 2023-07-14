WebXtra: East Texas law enforcement officers warn against impersonation scams

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the public to watch out for the latest phone scam, which unfortunately have already claimed victims.

Sheriff’s offices in Rusk, Gregg and Panola have had reports of the “warrant scam” involving contacting residents, posing as a law enforcement official and stating that if they do not immediately pay a fine, they will be arrested.

In Gregg County the scammers even identify themselves as actual officers who work for the sheriff’s office, having gotten their names likely off of the Facebook page.

One Gregg County victim was scammed out of around $10,000, while in Rusk County, the sheriff actually stopped someone who was about to pay $8,000.

Gregg County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington and Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez talk about how convincing the scammers can be.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.