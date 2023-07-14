WATCH: Aerial video shows massive brush fire by Lake Buchanan

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A massive brush fire in Llano County burned about 150 acres on Thursday, requiring the help of more than 10 agencies, including air support.

“Massive brush fire by Lake Buchanan,” wrote Morgan Gist MacDonald, who posted the video. “Footage from our Cessna 172, as my husband and I are on our way from Houston to Midland. (He’s pilot in command this leg, so all safe in the cockpit!)”

The local office of emergency management said 13 volunteer fire departments, the Texas Forestry Service, Texas Division of Emergency Management, DPS and more were on scene. Agencies were called in at about 2 p.m. July 13, and as of about 10:45 a.m. July 14, an interagency database says the fire is still only 40% contained.

