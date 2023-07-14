UT-Tyler softball pitcher named Lone Star Conference Female Athlete of the Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Softball pitcher Tatum Goff has been named the Lone Star Conference Female Athlete of the Year after an extraordinary season with the Lady Patriots.

Goff led the Lady Patriots to a historic season re-writing record books, the All-American had a perfect 42-0 record. An NCAA D-II record, Goff had many first team honors and a list of other accolades.

