UT-Tyler softball pitcher named Lone Star Conference Female Athlete of the Year

Tatum Goff
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Softball pitcher Tatum Goff has been named the Lone Star Conference Female Athlete of the Year after an extraordinary season with the Lady Patriots.

Goff led the Lady Patriots to a historic season re-writing record books, the All-American had a perfect 42-0 record. An NCAA D-II record, Goff had many first team honors and a list of other accolades.

