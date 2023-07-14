Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum senior commits to Louisiana Tech University

(KNOE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A football player for Tatum High School has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech University.

Cole Watson, of Tatum, announced through Twitter that he’s committed to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be furthering my education and football career at Louisiana Tech University, pumped up to be a part of the Bulldog family,” Watson wrote.

