Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene


The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.(Lufkin Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to Lufkin police, a San Augustine man was arrested after he attempted to flee the scene of a wreck he caused near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.

A maroon Chevy Cruze was in the turn lane attempting to turn onto Hill Street when the suspect, later identified as Chester Ray Jones, 38, of San Augustine, disregarded the traffic light in a Ford Expedition. The SUV veered into the turn lane in an attempt to avoid another vehicle stopped at the light and rear ended the sedan, police say.

Jones’ SUV continued through the intersection and left the road to the right side, coming to rest in a wooded tree line. They say Jones then attempted to flee the vehicle on foot and was arrested moments later by officers on Ellis Avenue.

He was placed under arrest and taken for a blood draw.

The female driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, complaining of a laceration to her leg.

Jones has two previous to criminal convictions for DUI including a 2015 arrest in Angelina County and another in Polk County, according to the Lufkin Police Department.


Chester Ray Jones, 38, of San Augustine (Photo from 2018 arrest)(Lufkin Police Department)

