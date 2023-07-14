Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for carjackers

Panola County Sheriff's Office
Panola County Sheriff's Office
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person or persons who stole and abandoned two trucks early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release informing the public of an incident around 2:19 a.m. Friday involving the theft of a work truck. According to the caller, the truck was stolen from CR 490 in the Wildwoods Subdivision. Deputies responded to the area and located a white Ford pickup around 2:39 a.m., the release said. After attempting to stop the truck, the driver fled.

According to the release, the truck left the roadway on CR 1061 during the pursuit, and crashed through a series of gates and fences before losing the deputies in a wooded area.

Around 2:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office reportedly received another call reporting a stolen work truck from a residence on CR 105. This caller was reported as the original complainant’s supervisor.

Around 2:58 a.m., the supervisor’s truck was found abandoned on CR 108. Around 6:30 a.m., the original truck was found in a wooded area off CR 105. Investigators are now processing both trucks for evidence.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
James Alexander
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?

Latest News

Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home
ERCOT issues weather watch for higher temperatures starting Sunday
A masked suspect held up a Taco Bell at gunpoint in Houston.
WATCH: Masked suspect robs Houston Taco Bell at gunpoint
WATCH: Aerial video shows massive brush fire by Lake Buchanan