Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for carjackers

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person or persons who stole and abandoned two trucks early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release informing the public of an incident around 2:19 a.m. Friday involving the theft of a work truck. According to the caller, the truck was stolen from CR 490 in the Wildwoods Subdivision. Deputies responded to the area and located a white Ford pickup around 2:39 a.m., the release said. After attempting to stop the truck, the driver fled.

According to the release, the truck left the roadway on CR 1061 during the pursuit, and crashed through a series of gates and fences before losing the deputies in a wooded area.

Around 2:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office reportedly received another call reporting a stolen work truck from a residence on CR 105. This caller was reported as the original complainant’s supervisor.

Around 2:58 a.m., the supervisor’s truck was found abandoned on CR 108. Around 6:30 a.m., the original truck was found in a wooded area off CR 105. Investigators are now processing both trucks for evidence.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.