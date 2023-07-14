East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another very warm, very muggy start. A few isolated showers are possible this morning in northern counties and a lot like yesterday, some cloud cover could stick around through midday. By afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with a nice, warm breeze out of the south and southwest. Temperatures will once again reach near 100 degrees and feel as hot as 105 degrees. The heat continues into the weekend with a slight chance for rain starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday. This will drop temperatures, but only by a couple of degrees. High pressure moves back over the region early next week and temperatures quickly warm back into the triple digits.

