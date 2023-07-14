Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview student athlete to make final decision between Oklahoma and USC for college football

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Future prospect Tatum Taylor has narrowed down his college options down to just two contenders that fit his type of play the best.

Taylor is amongst the top running backs in the country. As a junior in Longview he rain for nearly 1,900 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns. He’s now come down to just Oklahoma and USC for his options to play collegiate football.

Both teams have a strong running playstyle and tradition so Taylor would fit perfectly with either school. He’s expected to make a decision next week.

