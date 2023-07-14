Longview student athlete to make final decision between Oklahoma and USC for college football

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Future prospect Tatum Taylor has narrowed down his college options down to just two contenders that fit his type of play the best.

Taylor is amongst the top running backs in the country. As a junior in Longview he rain for nearly 1,900 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns. He’s now come down to just Oklahoma and USC for his options to play collegiate football.

Both teams have a strong running playstyle and tradition so Taylor would fit perfectly with either school. He’s expected to make a decision next week.

