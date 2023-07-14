KC Fire Academy hosted ‘Feel the Heat’ summer camp for students interested in firefighting

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Fire Academy hosted a “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering 7th-9th grades who are interested in fire service or the public safety career pathway.

The camp was held Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

“The focus every day (was) on safety, being alert to the environment and working as a team to accomplish tasks,” said Julie Webb, KCFA instructor.

