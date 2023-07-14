Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
KC Fire Academy hosted ‘Feel the Heat’ summer camp for students interested in firefighting

KC Fire Academy hosted ‘Feel the Heat’ summer camp for students interested in firefighting
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Fire Academy hosted a “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering 7th-9th grades who are interested in fire service or the public safety career pathway.

The camp was held Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

“The focus every day (was) on safety, being alert to the environment and working as a team to accomplish tasks,” said Julie Webb, KCFA instructor.

