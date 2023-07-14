Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed in Mabank home

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a fatal shooting that led to the arrest of a minor.

According to the Mabank Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Pharm Hills on Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was identified as Peter Parker, 24, of Canton. Officers immediately began life saving measures until Parker could be taken to a hospital in Gun Barrel City, but he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival, police said.

Investigators said they spoke with three other males who were at the residence, and one was taken to a juvenile holding facility. He was later released to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center, after being booked for the on-site charge of manslaughter. The suspect’s name has not been made public.

