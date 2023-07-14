Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday’s Weather: A heat advisory is in effect today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another very warm, very muggy start.  A few isolated showers are possible this morning in northern counties and a lot like yesterday, some cloud cover could stick around through midday.  By afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with a nice, warm breeze out of the south and southwest.  Temperatures will once again reach near 100 degrees and feel as hot as 105 degrees.  The heat continues into the weekend with a slight chance for rain starting Saturday night and lasting into Sunday.  This will drop temperatures, but only by a couple of degrees.  High pressure moves back over the region early next week and temperatures quickly warm back into the triple digits.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
James Alexander
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid

Latest News

Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid
The Kilgore College Fire Academy hosted a “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering...
KC Fire Academy hosted ‘Feel the Heat’ summer camp for students interested in firefighting
Gun Barrel City
Gun Barrel City Council member fined by Texas Ethics Commission
A Lufkin man has published a book comprised of a collection of letters written to his wife in...
Lufkin Vietnam veteran publishes book of war letters to wife