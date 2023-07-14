Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another beautiful but toasty day as highs ranged in the middle to upper 90s for most. We’ll see a warm end to our Friday as temperatures won’t drop into the upper 80s until after 9 PM, so you’ll want the short sleeves for any Friday night plans. Saturday starts off muggy in the upper 70s and will quickly warm back into the upper 90s with a few hot spots potentially hitting 100 degrees again. Of course, it’ll feel even worse thanks to the heat index ranging anywhere from 103-110 degrees, so please make sure you are being very careful outside during the heat of the day and drink lots and lots of water. For some good news, a weak cold front will begin to nudge its way into ETX later on Saturday, which could bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It is important to note that coverage will be very limited, so don’t bet on the rain for a cooldown during the second half of the day. We’ll have a slightly better shot at a few showers and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, with the best chances for this limited rain focused across the northern half of East Texas, and maybe a shower or storm making its way to Deep East Texas in the afternoon or evening. Remember that when it rains in the summer, it POURS, so keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans on Sunday as very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that comes too close. By Monday this stalled front lifts back north, and we’re stuck with the dangerous heat for the entirety of the work week. Stay cool, friends.

