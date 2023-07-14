ERCOT issues weather watch for higher temperatures starting Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - ERCOT issued a weather watch Friday for July 16 to 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures and electrical demand.

According to ERCOT, the projected high temperatures could lead to lower power reserves. They said grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch, and that they will monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

This watch comes after ERCOT reportedly set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on Thursday. ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses. ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at https://www.ercot.com/txans. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at https://www.ercot.com.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.