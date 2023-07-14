Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been called in.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS has released the names of those in the car hit by a diesel tanker near Nacogdoches Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, a Hyundai Sonata attempted a U-turn on U.S. 59 near Nacogdoches, and was hit by a diesel tanker in the process. The tanker overturned and began to leak fuel onto the roadway, blocking traffic as a hazmat team cleared the obstruction. Five people were involved in the wreck, four of whom suffered injuries, with one pronounced dead on the scene.

Friday morning, DPS identified the three occupants of the Hyundai as Carlos Gulloso-Mendez, 24, of Mission, Alejandro Bolano Casanova, 26, and Paola Rojas Rondon, 22, of Mission. Rondon was the reported as the driver of the Sonata, and was killed in the crash. Gulloso-Mendez and Casanova were taken to separate hospitals for treatment, and their conditions have not been reported.

The driver and passenger of the tanker, both of Shreveport, La., were reportedly transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment. The driver was identified as Terry Farris, 57, and passenger John Mottet, 43, DPS said.

Related

Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
James Alexander
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-14-23
Friday’s Weather: A heat advisory is in effect today
Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid
The Kilgore College Fire Academy hosted a “Feel the Heat” summer camp for students entering...
KC Fire Academy hosted ‘Feel the Heat’ summer camp for students interested in firefighting
Gun Barrel City
Gun Barrel City Council member fined by Texas Ethics Commission