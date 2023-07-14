DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS has released the names of those in the car hit by a diesel tanker near Nacogdoches Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, a Hyundai Sonata attempted a U-turn on U.S. 59 near Nacogdoches, and was hit by a diesel tanker in the process. The tanker overturned and began to leak fuel onto the roadway, blocking traffic as a hazmat team cleared the obstruction. Five people were involved in the wreck, four of whom suffered injuries, with one pronounced dead on the scene.

Friday morning, DPS identified the three occupants of the Hyundai as Carlos Gulloso-Mendez, 24, of Mission, Alejandro Bolano Casanova, 26, and Paola Rojas Rondon, 22, of Mission. Rondon was the reported as the driver of the Sonata, and was killed in the crash. Gulloso-Mendez and Casanova were taken to separate hospitals for treatment, and their conditions have not been reported.

The driver and passenger of the tanker, both of Shreveport, La., were reportedly transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment. The driver was identified as Terry Farris, 57, and passenger John Mottet, 43, DPS said.

