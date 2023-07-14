A&M places second at national floral design contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Floral Design Club placed second at the National Floral Design Contest in Chicago.

They competed against eight teams from across the country and attended a symposium, learning from industry professionals about new techniques, mechanics and flowers.

The students also served as models, assisted designers and washed buckets.

The American Institute of Floral Designers, or AIFD, is an organization dedicated to promoting floral design as a professional career and hosts the national student contest and symposium each year.

