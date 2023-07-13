White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A White Oak man arrested in connection with the murder of his wife was reportedly found to have guns in his car after a wreck.

According to White Oak Police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson, who is one of the investigators in the murder case of Kimberly Alexander, Alexander’s husband is the prime suspect. Robertson said that James Alexander, 63, was injured in a car crash on Saturday, and his car was found by police to contain guns and ammunition.

James Alexander was reportedly questioned at a hospital in Tyler where he was receiving treatment for his injuries, and later released. He was then arrested at a hotel on Wednesday after evidence was found on his clothing linking him to the murder, according to Robertson. It is believed that the murder occurred just prior to James Alexander’s wreck on Saturday morning, Robertson said.

Kimberly Alexander, 61, was discovered by her son Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Larkspur Street in White Oak. Police Chief Terry Roach said no weapon was found nearby, and it was reported that only one shot seemed to have been fired. According to Robertson, Kimberly Alexander in fact sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.

James Alexander is being held in the Gregg County Jail without bond.

