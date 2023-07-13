Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with White Oak Police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson about the investigation into the murder of Kimberly Alexander of White Oak.
By Jamey Boyum and Mack Shaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A White Oak man arrested in connection with the murder of his wife was reportedly found to have guns in his car after a wreck.

According to White Oak Police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson, who is one of the investigators in the murder case of Kimberly Alexander, Alexander’s husband is the prime suspect. Robertson said that James Alexander, 63, was injured in a car crash on Saturday, and his car was found by police to contain guns and ammunition.

James Alexander was reportedly questioned at a hospital in Tyler where he was receiving treatment for his injuries, and later released. He was then arrested at a hotel on Wednesday after evidence was found on his clothing linking him to the murder, according to Robertson. It is believed that the murder occurred just prior to James Alexander’s wreck on Saturday morning, Robertson said.

Kimberly Alexander, 61, was discovered by her son Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Larkspur Street in White Oak. Police Chief Terry Roach said no weapon was found nearby, and it was reported that only one shot seemed to have been fired. According to Robertson, Kimberly Alexander in fact sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.

James Alexander is being held in the Gregg County Jail without bond.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid
The owner reviewed his security footage and saw the suspect drive over to the F-350 to remove...
Authorities searching for man who stole tailgate from dealership lot
Authorities searching for man who stole tailgate from dealership lot
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with White Oak Police Lieutenant Brennan Robertson about the...
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash