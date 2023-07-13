Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Texas A&M Overton plant expert discusses invasive kudzu

Kudzu is often called “the vine that ate the south,” and it is so prolific that plant experts are warning the public to be on the lookout for it.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve traveled East Texas roadways, it’s a sure bet you’ve probably seen trees or fences covered in an invasive plant.

Kudzu is often called “the vine that ate the south,” and it is so prolific that plant experts are warning the public to be on the lookout for it.

Brought to the United States in the 1800′s from Japan, it was originally promoted as an ornamental plant, then in the 1900′s it was planted in areas to supposedly control soil erosion.

Little did we know at the time how invasive and destructive the crawling plant could be. It thrives even in extreme heat, and often can envelop whole groves of trees, strangling them off from sunlight, and eventually killing the trees and anything else they cover.

They have an astonishing growth rate, often growing 12 inches per day.

Texas A&M Overton Forage Specialist Vanessa Corriher-Olsen talks about the plant’s humble beginnings, and how it continues to spread across the country.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamychal Hasty, an East Texas native...
Jamycal Hasty talks East Texas upbringing, NFL career
WATCH: Motorcyclist pushes Massachusetts trooper into oncoming traffic
Kudzu is often called “the vine that ate the south,” and it is so prolific that plant experts...
WebXtra: Texas A&M Overton plant expert discusses invasive kudzu