Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin Vietnam veteran publishes book of war letters to wife

A Lufkin man has published a book comprised of a collection of letters written to his wife in 1971 from his station in Vietnam.
By Tyre White and Mack Shaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has published a book comprised of a collection of letters written to his wife in 1971 from his station in Vietnam.

James Slack is a Lufkin native who went to the University of Texas before being commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps in 1969. While in service overseas, Slack wrote many letters to his wife, Janie Slack, from the 85th Evacuation Hospital in Phu Bai, Vietnam in 1971.

Recently, Janie Slack discovered a 52-year-old Keds shoebox filled with all of James’ letters to her. James Slack collected the almost-daily writings into a book - Dear Janie: Letters Home from 85th Evacuation Hospital, Vietnam, 1971. On Thursday, James Slack held a signing for the book at the Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce.

The Amazon page for Dear Janie reads, in part, as follows:

“Slack was the last Registrar of the 85th Evacuation Hospital in Vietnam and shares what he witnessed, from dust-off to hospitalization. This is his story of the final months of the 85th, its dedicated staff, and the soldiers it served as the war in Vietnam was winding down.”

If you would like to purchase a copy of Slack’s book, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

Daniel Nyabuto
Lawyers request suppression of evidence against man accused in death of Smith County deputy
whitehouse police department logo
Whitehouse Police Department introduces lateral pay program
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches