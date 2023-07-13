Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot

Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for suspects captured on video. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for suspects captured on video snatching a purse from a motorist in a parking lot last week.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows the victim parking a silver sedan in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 5700 block of Hillcroft Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. on July 4.

A four-door Hyundai hatchback with paper plates maneuvers around her vehicle and blocks her in. Just as she’s about to exit her vehicle, one suspect exits the Hyundai and enters the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, the suspect “forcibly grabbed” the victim’s purse from her arm. Moments later, the suspect can be seen taking the purse back to the Hyundai, which fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home

Latest News

WATCH: Possible tornado caught on video near Chicago golf course
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on video near Chicago golf course
WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot
WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-13-23
Thursday’s Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Today
“We are guaranteed funding each year... to be able to address low to moderate citizens and also...
Tyler City Council approves funding to improve low-income communities