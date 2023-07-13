Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on video near Chicago golf course

A supercell storm spawned multiple tornadoes around Chicago, Ill., on Wednesday evening. Credit: Paul Schilmm/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
From TMX

CHICAGO, Illinois - A supercell storm spawned multiple tornadoes around Chicago, Ill., on Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A video shared by Paul Schlimm shows a possible tornado forming near the Chicago Highlands Club golf course in Westchester, a western suburb of Chicago.

Chicago remained under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A confirmed tornado on the ground near Chicago O’Hare International Airport was intermittently touching down in the area, the agency said.

The agency said Thursday it was sending teams to assess damage in at least nine suspected tornado locations. The agency said several were in close proximity to each other, and the exact number of tornadoes was still unknown.

Quiet weather was expected Thursday, with storm chances returning for Friday into Saturday, the agency said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

