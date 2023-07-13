Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Motorcyclist pushes Massachusetts trooper into oncoming traffic

Police video shows the motorcyclist drive off as the officer attempts to stop him. Credit: Mass. State Police/BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (KLTV) - A man was pulled over for driving erratically but allegedly refused to stop and ended up pushing a trooper into a lane of traffic as he sped off on his motorcycle.

The incident took place in Wakefield, Mass., on July 5.

“The trooper approached the motorcyclist after observing him operating erratically on I-95 and repeatedly ordered him to turn off the bike’s engine and dismount,” a report from the Massachusetts State Police said. “The operator repeatedly refused to comply – at one point turning the bike’s ignition on again after it had been shut off – and then drove forward with the Trooper in front of the handlebars and front wheel.”

Colin James Webb, 19, of Reading, was arrested for the assault on July 7 and charged with 12 different offenses, police said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamychal Hasty, an East Texas native...
Jamycal Hasty talks East Texas upbringing, NFL career
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Kudzu is often called “the vine that ate the south,” and it is so prolific that plant experts...
WebXtra: Texas A&M Overton plant expert discusses invasive kudzu