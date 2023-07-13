Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat continues over the next several days.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We have another very hot day on tap with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and lots of sunshine. Heat indices will range anywhere from 105-113 degrees during the hottest part of the day, so Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for ALL of East Texas through 7 PM this evening. A few light showers will remain possible across our northern zones through the early afternoon, although this is not expected to last later in the day, so savor every drop if you are lucky enough to see any light rain. Dangerous heat continues for Friday and Saturday, then a weak cold front nudges its way into the I-20/I-30 corridor on Sunday, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as well as slightly cooler (but still hot) afternoon highs. Sunshine and dry weather prevails for much of next week, with highs remaining in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and dangerous heat index values well over 105 degrees. Friends, please make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day and make sure the kiddos and pets are staying safe and cool  as well.

