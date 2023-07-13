Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marion County Jail back in compliance with Texas standards

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards list of non-compliance.

The state agency declared the jail non-compliant in April for failing to uphold several routine requirements, including distributing medications and completing observation checks.

The jail has now been removed from the non-compliant list after correcting these points and passing a follow-up inspection. Find the full list of non-compliant Texas jails here.

