Lindale’s Casey Poe commits to Crimson Tide
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An offensive lineman from the Lindale Eagles is heading to Alabama after his 2024 senior year.
Casey Poe considered a number of schools, including Clemson, LSU and OU, but ultimately he chose to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
🚨JUST IN🚨@Lindale_FB ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ OL Casey Poe has committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.@CaseyPoe2024 | @Lindale_FB | @AlabamaFTBL | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/pbqgIElhe2— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) July 12, 2023
Poe has been given a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites and is considered one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.