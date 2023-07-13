Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Jamycal Hasty talks East Texas upbringing, NFL career

KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamycal Hasty, an East Texas native going into his second year with the team.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamycal Hasty, an East Texas native going into his second year with the team.

NFL training camps have yet to begin, and Hasty spoke on topics ranging from his team, career, and offseason training. According to Hasty, the team is full of young talent and they look forward to a successful year of playing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamychal Hasty, an East Texas native...
Jamycal Hasty talks East Texas upbringing, NFL career
Gilmer Passing Academy delivers results for camp attendees
Gilmer Passing Academy delivers results for camp attendees
The Crimson Tide
Lindale’s Casey Poe commits to Crimson Tide
Como-Pickton 'Eagle Pride' logo
Como-Pickton varsity football home games to be played at Winnsboro