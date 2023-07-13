Jamycal Hasty talks East Texas upbringing, NFL career

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamycal Hasty, an East Texas native going into his second year with the team.

NFL training camps have yet to begin, and Hasty spoke on topics ranging from his team, career, and offseason training. According to Hasty, the team is full of young talent and they look forward to a successful year of playing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.