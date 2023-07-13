Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Excessive Heat Warnings in Effect.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through this evening and are likely again for our day tomorrow. We may see them extended into Saturday as well. Some good news for our Sunday...there is a chance for rain, albeit small, but at least we may see a few cooling showers and/or thundershowers on Sunday. We will dry out again on Monday and stay that way through the end of next week. Lows expected in the upper 70s to near 80 and highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. On Sunday, we may only make it into the middle 90s with more clouds and those rain chances. Please take this heat seriously. I know we say it all the time, but it is extremely important to pay close attention to your body, if you are outdoors for any length of time. HYDRATE, and get out of the direct sun as often as possible. Have a wonderful day.

