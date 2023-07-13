Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Mexican nationals getting access to much-needed resources with ‘Consulate on Wheels’

East Texas Mexican nationals getting access to much-needed resources with ‘Consulate on Wheels’
By Noemy Sanchez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mexican nationals are getting access to much-needed resources this week. It’s through an initiative started by the General Consulate of Mexico in Dallas, called “Consulate on Wheels”.

This program travels weekly to different venues offering three main services: the issuing of Mexican passports, consular ID cards and IDs to vote in Mexico. This week, the event is in Henderson, inside the Henderson Civic Center. They’ve been seeing high traffic, with more than 250 people having been helped daily so far. Spokesperson Evelyn Vera said the consulate’s goal with this program is to, “reach the community that does not necessarily have the means to come out to Dallas as easily.”

For some East Texas residents, the program has definitely made a difference.

Jesus Mancilla, a Tyler resident, had been trying to get his Mexican passport at the consulate of Mexico in Dallas for some time, however, distance was always an obstacle.

And for Maria Teresa, although distance was not a problem, finding open appointments were hard to come by in Dallas.

Both were able to finally reach the services they needed through the “Consulate on Wheels” event in Henderson.

The consulate will be in town until this Friday, with appointments still available for Thursday. These services could be coming to a city near you soon, as they are scheduled to come to cities like Nacogdoches, Palestine and Tyler in the upcoming month. For more information, call 424-309-0009.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65

Latest News

Waiting for a green light at an empty intersection isn’t some people’s idea of time well spent.
City of Longview to convert 2 intersections to 4-way stops
Smith County explores creating community wildfire protection plan
Smith County explores creating community wildfire protection plan
East Texas Mexican nationals are getting access to much-needed resources this week. It’s...
East Texas Mexican nationals getting access to much-needed resources with ‘Consulate on Wheels’
“Patient care is something we do every day, that’s a majority of what we do. 85 percent of what...
Gregg, Smith County first responders undergo active shooter training
National youth ministry performs home maintenance for elderly in Tyler
National youth ministry performs home maintenance for elderly in Tyler