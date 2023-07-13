Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

A Better East Texas: Balanced budget

If you are in business, you operate to make a profit. Meaning, you take in more money than you spend on expenses. If not, you go out of business, pretty quickly
By Pat Stacey
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you are in business, you operate to make a profit. Meaning, you take in more money than you spend on expenses. If not, you go out of business, pretty quickly.

If your household spends more money than you take in, you can go bankrupt. Either way, that model – spending more than your revenue – is not sustainable. Unless you are the U-S government. Since 1970 the federal government has operated in a fiscal deficit for all but 4 years. That is not sustainable, but Washington continues to pile on spending, largely without accountability.

It should be noted that most every state, including Texas, operates with a balanced budget requirement. But the federal government seems to be immune fiscal responsibility. It is not possible to predict how far it will go, but Congressman Nathaniel Moran has introduced legislation that, if passed, would require the federal government to operate under a balanced budget approach.

There would still be a process for emergency spending but at least there would be guardrails on controlling budget lines that typically have little control measures in place. There would have to be a nationwide vote on it to pass but surely this will be given proper consideration and priority by congressional leadership.

Balancing a budget just seems like a no brainer but, unfortunately, when you are dealing with a decades-old condition that no one from either party has been able to tackle, it may be too steep a hill to climb. But let’s try, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jamychal Hasty, an East Texas native...
Jamycal Hasty talks East Texas upbringing, NFL career
Kudzu is often called “the vine that ate the south,” and it is so prolific that plant experts...
WebXtra: Texas A&M Overton plant expert discusses invasive kudzu
WATCH: Motorcyclist pushes Massachusetts trooper into oncoming traffic
Kudzu is often called “the vine that ate the south,” and it is so prolific that plant experts...
WebXtra: Texas A&M Overton plant expert discusses invasive kudzu