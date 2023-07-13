Authorities searching for man who stole tailgate from dealership lot

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for a man who stole a tailgate off of a truck at a dealership near Tyler.

On June 14 at about 7:09 a.m., a man in a white Toyota Corolla drove up to J&L Auto Sales on Highway 155 S and asked about the price of a Ford F-350, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The business owner went inside to check the price, and when he came back the suspect was gone along with the tailgate of the truck he had asked about, authorities said.

The owner reviewed his security footage and saw the suspect drive over to the F-350 to remove the tailgate, then drive off in an unknown direction on Highway 155, deputies said.

If you have any information on the identitiy of this suspect or information related to this case, please call Detective Max Velazquez at (903) 590-2618 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.