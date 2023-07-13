Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Authorities searching for man who stole tailgate from dealership lot

Authorities are searching for a man who stole a tailgate off of a truck at a dealership near Tyler.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for a man who stole a tailgate off of a truck at a dealership near Tyler.

On June 14 at about 7:09 a.m., a man in a white Toyota Corolla drove up to J&L Auto Sales on Highway 155 S and asked about the price of a Ford F-350, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The business owner went inside to check the price, and when he came back the suspect was gone along with the tailgate of the truck he had asked about, authorities said.

The owner reviewed his security footage and saw the suspect drive over to the F-350 to remove the tailgate, then drive off in an unknown direction on Highway 155, deputies said.

If you have any information on the identitiy of this suspect or information related to this case, please call Detective Max Velazquez at (903) 590-2618 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Tyrek Neal
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

Latest News

Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in...
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid
Authorities searching for man who stole tailgate from dealership lot
James Alexander
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with White Oak Police Lieutenant Brennan Robertson about the...
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash