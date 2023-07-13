Affidavit: Witnesses say suspect in Smith County club stabbing acted ‘paranoid’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Witnesses at a Smith County nightclub said that a man accused of stabbing a party attendee did so for no reason.

Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of stabbing Jose Hernandez. According to an arrest affidavit, Smith County deputies responded to a call from Nelda Hernandez, Jose’s wife. The two were at a party for a coworker at Flamingo event center in Tyler. Nelda Hernandez reported that Correa had stabbed her husband in the abdomen before fleeing the area on foot. According to the affidavit, she said Correa was “extremely intoxicated” and that he had stabbed Jose “for no reason.”

Jose Hernandez was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler where he underwent surgery for the injury.

In the affidavit, Nelda Hernandez states that she had been a co-worker of Correa’s for several years and had never experienced problems with him before. Likewise, Jose Hernandez was previously acquainted with Correa with no prior history of disturbance between them.

Nelda Hernandez said Correa began speaking strangely, and told her and another female coworker that they needed to leave “because something was going to happen to them.” Nelda Hernandez said Jose attempted to calm Correa and explain that nothing was wrong, but Nelda Hernandez said Correa appeared paranoid and kept repeating that something bad was going to happen.

The affidavit states that Nelda Hernandez and a coworker went to the bathroom together as Jose Hernandez followed Correa outside to try and calm him down. Nelda Hernandez said that she later received a phone call from Jose saying that Correa had stabbed him before leaving on foot. Nelda Hernandez then got in their vehicle and took Jose to the hospital.

