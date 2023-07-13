Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid

Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in Cherokee County.
Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested after authorities conducted a raid on a pill farm in Cherokee County.(Cherokee County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office seized 25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder, 5 pill presses, 5 ounces of meth, multiple firearms and took one man into custody following a raid on Tuesday.

Five firearms and five pill presses were seized during a pill house raid in Cherokee County.
Five firearms and five pill presses were seized during a pill house raid in Cherokee County.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson announced the results of the raid in a press statement Thursday, noting that the operation was led by his office as part of a multi-agency effort. Dickson said the seized pills looked liked prescription Xanax pills but contained methamphetamine.

Twenty five-thousand pills were seized during a pill house raid in Cherokee County.
Twenty five-thousand pills were seized during a pill house raid in Cherokee County.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The man, Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested on-scene and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he faces anticipated charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

40 pounds of pill powder were seized during a pill house raid in Cherokee County.
40 pounds of pill powder were seized during a pill house raid in Cherokee County.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Dickson said the raid was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto.

“This is a huge win for our community by removing these items and this individual from the streets of Cherokee County,” Dickson said.

