25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder seized during Cherokee County raid

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office seized 25,000 pills, 40 pounds of pill powder, 5 pill presses, 5 ounces of meth, multiple firearms and took one man into custody following a raid on Tuesday.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson announced the results of the raid in a press statement Thursday, noting that the operation was led by his office as part of a multi-agency effort. Dickson said the seized pills looked liked prescription Xanax pills but contained methamphetamine.

The man, Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, was arrested on-scene and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he faces anticipated charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dickson said the raid was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto.

“This is a huge win for our community by removing these items and this individual from the streets of Cherokee County,” Dickson said.

