21-year-old man arrested for murder hours after being released from jail, police say

Justin Malbrough, 21, is accused of murdering a man just hours after being released from a...
Justin Malbrough, 21, is accused of murdering a man just hours after being released from a Louisiana jail.(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana say a man has been arrested for murder less than 24 hours after he was released from jail.

The Lake Charles Police Department reports that 21-year-old Justin Malbrough was released from the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday after being convicted on charges that included possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and burglary.

On Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m., Lake Charles police said they were called to an apartment complex regarding a shooting.

According to officers, 20-year-old Jayden Shelby was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Shelby was sitting outside his apartment when Malbrough and another man, 22-year-old Andrew Dupas, approached him.

A verbal argument began and Malbrough allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Shelby before the two men left the area.

Lake Charles Deputy Police Chief Franklin Fondel said officers found Malbrough at an area gas station at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where he was taken into custody.

Dupas is also in custody after reportedly turning himself in at police headquarters.

Malbrough is now facing charges that include second-degree murder. Dupas is charged with failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Judge Clayton Davis has set Malbrough’s bond at $2.75 million and $500,000 for Dupas.

