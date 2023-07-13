Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been called in.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at 12:34 p.m. regarding the crash, which occurred in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County. Nacogdoches County deputies, Texas DPS troopers and area volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. At least one person was reported dead as a result of the crash.

According to Texas Department of Transportation’s Rhonda Oaks, the crash involved a diesel tanker truck, which is now spilling fuel across the highway. Both southbound lanes of the highway are closed and workers are in the process of setting up two-way traffic using the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes are expected to be closed until at least 10 p.m.

